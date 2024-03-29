Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

