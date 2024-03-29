GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
