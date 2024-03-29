GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

