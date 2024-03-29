Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

