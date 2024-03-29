Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

TUP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.