Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 2.0 %
Organovo stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
