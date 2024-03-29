Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

KMI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

