Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $100.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,085,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

