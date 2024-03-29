ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

