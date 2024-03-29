Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.43 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a P/E ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 516.95%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $101,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

