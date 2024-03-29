Grindr (GRND) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.66 Grindr Competitors $9.06 billion $1.98 billion 61.75

Profitability

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -152.53% -41.90% -8.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grindr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1022 4382 10116 287 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

