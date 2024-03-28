Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
SNPHY remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Thursday. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
