Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

SNPHY remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Thursday. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

