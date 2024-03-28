Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 90.0%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 331,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
