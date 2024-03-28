Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 90.0%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 331,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.