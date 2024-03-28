Orchid Trading Up 3.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Orchid has a market cap of $148.90 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.86 or 1.00102899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00142638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

