AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.86. 3,653,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,921,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.