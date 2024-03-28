Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,020 First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 40.04% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Price Performance

EKG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $848,500.00, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.