Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.59 and a 200-day moving average of $442.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

