Ecopetrol S.A. Plans — Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7999 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Ecopetrol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 160.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

