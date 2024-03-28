Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.60. 199,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 516,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

