Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,428.20

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,428.20 ($18.05) and last traded at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.90), with a volume of 9067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($17.69).

Ocean Wilsons Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,359.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.11.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,436.89%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

