Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.91

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 210347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 294.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,623,000 after buying an additional 484,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after buying an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

