NuCypher Price Tops $0.18 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $247.06 million and approximately $32,805.51 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

