Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 2,952,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

