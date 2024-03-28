Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 2,964 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 684,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,685. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

