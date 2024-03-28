Paul Southgate Acquires 2,843 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Southgate bought 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,292.93 ($5,425.16).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.20 ($1.97). 1,722,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.75. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.02).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

