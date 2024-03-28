Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 292,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

