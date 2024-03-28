Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,363,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,582,320. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.