WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 8,428 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 282.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $525.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.40 and its 200-day moving average is $469.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

