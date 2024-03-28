WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 580 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,034. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

