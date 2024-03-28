Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,505. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,478,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

