TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $12.43 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00054396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,899,137 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,012,100 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

