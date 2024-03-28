Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 45,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.46. 669,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.66.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.