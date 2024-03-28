Procyon Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 969,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,227. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

