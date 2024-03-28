Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Increases By 740.0%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 27.7 %

Shares of NRSNW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

