Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Increases By 740.0%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 27.7 %
Shares of NRSNW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
