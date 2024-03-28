Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 290,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 1,738,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,331. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

