Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 234.0% in March

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Grab Stock Performance

GRABW stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. 27,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Grab has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRABW. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 216.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the period.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.