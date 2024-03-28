Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 597,363 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.