Cronos (CRO) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $29.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00076606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00024787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.