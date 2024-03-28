Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.50

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 6932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFL. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 85,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

