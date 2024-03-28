DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
