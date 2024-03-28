DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

LON DFS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,234. The stock has a market cap of £264.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,136.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.90 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

