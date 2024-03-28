Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $7.53 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 689,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

