Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $120.86. 288,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

