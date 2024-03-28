West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.66. 181,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

