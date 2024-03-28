Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

