Insider Selling: Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO) Insider Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Zardo sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($39,215.69).

Zeotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

About Zeotech

Zeotech Limited operates as a mineral processing technology company in Australia. It primarily explores for kaolin deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Abercorn project that consists of 50 sub-blocks situated in Queensland; and Toondoon project covering an area of approximately 28,000 hectares located to the south of Munduberra, Queensland.

