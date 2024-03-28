Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 8,620 Shares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.29. 57,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,300. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.