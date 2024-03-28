Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.84. 228,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

