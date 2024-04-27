ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Down 0.4%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.45. 17,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 31,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.
ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.
