CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.130-20.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. CACI International also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.87. 201,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $406.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

