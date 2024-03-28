Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 75,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 394,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Specifically, Director Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,190,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,050,114.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $87,251.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,050,114.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,625 shares of company stock worth $4,069,741. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
