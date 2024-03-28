First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.